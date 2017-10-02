Studio van Batman Arkham series teaset aankomende project 

Goedemorgen, welkom bij een nieuwe N8W8! Vandaag lezen we meer over het aankomende project van Rocksteady, hoe Bethesda omgaat met kritiek van fans, meer informatie over oude Rockstar games die naar de PS4 komen, remakes over Metroid en meer! Pak een kopje koffie of een kop thee en lees gezellig mee!

Rocksteady teaset nieuw aankomende project

Creative director en co-founder Sefton Hill heeft 9 maanden geleden in een Reddit AMA nog aangegeven dat ze nog hard werken aan het volgende project. Kort geleden heeft de marketing manager van Rocksteady een tweet geplaatst waarin hij teaset dat fans uit hun dak gaan als ze eenmaal meer weten. Helaas kan hij nog niet meer erover zeggen en vraagt hij of de fans nog even meer geduld willen hebben.

Be patient, fans. I know we're not talking right now... but when we do, people are going to lose their minds. Can't wait :D — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) 28 september 2017

De tweet is afgelopen donderdag geplaatst maar verspreid zich langzamerhand nu meer en meer over het internet. Krijgen we wederom een nieuwe Batman game, of zien we deze keer een game over een Superman? Tijd zal het ons vertellen, wellicht E3 2018, maar we zijn benieuwd naar de volgende game van Rocksteady!





Bethesda: "Kritiek van fans bepaalt niet wat wij gaan doen"

In een interview met GamesRadar vertelt 'VP of PR' Pete Hines dat Bethesda luistert naar de kritiek van fans, maar niet laat bepalen wat de studio moet doen. Elke keer als Bethesda een nieuwe game aankondigt, krijgt de studio een hoop commentaar met de vraag naar andere games (bijvoorbeeld waar Elder Scrolls VI blijft). Pete Hines heeft het volgende erover te zeggen:

Unless it’s the exact thing that they’re all asking for ,then yeah - you’re going to run into some amount of that. We’re aware of it, but we’re not going to let it define what we do. Ultimately, we’re going to try and do the things that we think are the best for the games that we're making, because that’s, honestly, all I can really control. I’ve tried to help mitigate some of that - I went to Todd [Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios] a couple of E3s ago and said "Everybody’s going to ask us about The Elder Scrolls 6. You have to help me, you have to help me come out and say what the studio’s path is, and when The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming, to try and manage expectations." [The development teams] aren't just a vending machine where you press for the soda and they just go back and forth - they want to be able to stretch their legs creatively, or try a new idea, or do something different and not just fall into the same pattern. I think you see a lot of developers do that, and quite honestly, if we didn’t have folks break from it then you don’t get Horizon: Zero Dawn. Like, how unbelievable is that game? And if [Guerrilla] just stayed on that path for what they were known for, you’d never get that game. Why would you ever think that [the creators of Killzone] would do crazy post-retro; futuristic but retro dinosaur. It might be my favorite game this year, and if they didn’t break from what they had been doing and try something different, you’d never get that. I think that’s true of a lot of studios, right? You don’t get The Last of Us if [Naughty Dog] just kept churning out Uncharted games.

Dus als Guerilla alleen maar dezelfde route zou belopen, zou er geen Horizon: Zero Dawn zijn, en als Naughty Dog alleen maar Uncharted games eruit bleef pompen, hadden we geen Last of Us. Fair point, Uncle Pete. Bethesda wilt dus lekker andere shit proberen, waar ik ze groot gelijk in moet geven... Wanneer komt Elder Scrolls VI nou eigenlijk uit?





Enkele features ontbreken in de Switch versie van FIFA 18

We weten al een tijdje dat de 'The Jouney Story Mode' mode niet speelbaar zou zijn in de Switch versie van FIFA 18. USGamer heeft een overzichtje gemaakt met wat er nog meer ontbreekt aan deze versie:



Squad Battles and Weekend League: One of the newer features in FIFA 18 is Squad Battles—a rotating set of games in FIFA Ultimate Team where you can earn points and climb up a leaderboard for major rewards. Sadly, Squad Battles doesn't make the cut in the Switch version, and neither does Weekend League—a popular mode in which you win games to qualify for a weekend tournament with major prizes. What does make it? Squad Building Challenges and Daily Objectives are both still available, as are the Single Player and Online Drafts. Losing Weekend League and Squad Battles is a serious drag, though. It makes Ultimate Team, which was dicey to begin with on the Switch, an almost total non-starter.

The Presentation: FIFA 18 on the Switch rolls back all the really nice additions to the presentation found in the other version, including the league-specific overlays for MLS, enhanced crowds, and improved celebrations. The crowd audio also regresses back to the more generic songs for MLS games (though you can still hear the "Gala-xy!" chants at Galaxy home games). Basically, the presentation is about where it was with FIFA 16.

Transfer Negotiations and Release Clauses in Career Mode: This is a bit of a bummer: release clauses and sell-on clauses are missing from career mode. So are the owner mode-like financials introduced in FIFA 17, though they were kind of superfluous anyway. As you might expect, Transfer Negotiations are also back to being conducted via email rather than via cutscene as they are in the other versions. This is a loss, but I'm more disappointed that I can't trigger Messi's release clause and start some serious trouble.

Certain Formations: Certain formations that are prevalent in FIFA Ultimate Team are unavailable in the other modes in the Switch version. That includes 4-1-2-1-2, which happens to be my favorite formation. What gives, EA?

Another weird thing: Tactical instructions are hidden beyond a "Customize Formation" option rather than getting their own tab. For a second, I totally thought that I couldn't tell my Strikers to "Get in Behind." I eventually found it, though. It was just very well-hidden.

In the interest of being Fair and Balanced, FIFA 18 does actually retain the LA Galaxy's Stubhub Center, which is interesting. It also keeps all of the licenses found in the full game, including J-League and the lowest division of the Bundesliga. But in most other respects, it rolls the clock back a couple entries.

Zo, een behoorlijk lijstje dus. De Switch versie is dus inferieurder tegenover de andere consoles. Gelukkig is de game wel speelbaar in 60fps, heeft de game snelle laadtijden en is 1080p in docked mode. Het sterkste punt van de Switch versie is uiteraard dat je 'm overal mee naar toe kan nemen.





Volgens de ESRB rating komen er meer oude Rockstar games naar de PS4

Ondertussen is het al aangepast op de website van ESRB, maar wij hebben nog een screenshot met oudere Rockstar games die naar de PS4 komen, namelijk: GTA: Liberty City Stories, GTA: Vice City Stories, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne en Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition. Beide GTA games zijn oorspronkelijk uitgebracht voor de PSP en hebben later een PS2 port gekregen. GTA 3, Vice City en San Andreas zijn al speelbaar op de PS4. Ook staan Mario & Luigi voor de 3DS in het lijstje om de boel op te vrolijken. Hoi Mario, ik heb zin in 27 oktober! Oh ja, de screenshot:





Need for Speed Payback's 'car wreck replay camera' niet verplicht

Tijdens de EA E3 Showcase kregen we dikke crashes te zien in slow motion dankzij de nieuwe camera modus van Need for Speed Payback. Check het even nogmaals hier:

Alhoewel dit gruwelijk vet om te zien is, kan dit ook de gameplay verstoren. De spelers hebben feedback gegeven en EA heeft geluisterd:

When we first showcased the Highway Heist back at EA Play, part of the feedback we started to receive centered around the short camera sequence that was displayed when a car crashed. We began to investigate to see what was possible and we’re pleased to confirm that car wreck cameras will be an option you have control over. Keep them on or turn them off, the choice is entirely down to you.

Dus of je deze camera modus wilt houden of niet, de keus ligt bij jou. Nu we toch zo lekker bezig zijn, hebben we ook een stukje concept art van de story mode.





Bestandsgrootte van Skyrim voor Nintendo Switch bekend

Op 17 november dit jaar komt Skyrim voor de Nintendo Switch (samen met Skyrim VR voor PS4) uit. Volgens de Europese Nintendo eShop zal The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 14.3 GB ruimte in beslag nemen van je Switch, althans, als je 'm via de eShop naar binnen harkt. Dit is de kleinste versie van de consoles aangezien de PS4 versie 20 GB in beslag neemt en de Xbox One 17 GB. De Switch heeft maar 32 GB intern geheugen, dus als je de helft wilt vullen met één game, haal 'm dan digitaal.





Bluehole praat met Sony over PUBG release voor PS4

In de N8W8 van afgelopen zaterdag van onze LauraJenny konden we een artikel van Bloomberg over Brendan Greene, de man achter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds lezen. Stiekem stond er een hint in over een eventuele PUBG release voor de PS4.

Chang says his company has had talks with all of the major console companies about bringing PUBG to a broader audience. Microsoft Corp. will launch the title exclusively on Xbox later this year. Bluehole is in talks with Sony about introducing a version for the PlayStation after that.

Een unieke versie voor de PlayStation dus, maar er staat ook 'with ALL of the major console companies'... dus ook Nintendo? Voor de PS4 spelers is er nu een goed alternatief, namelijk Fortnite: Battle Royale, die één miljoen spelers had op launch. Wow!





Geen andere Metroid remakes staan op de planning

Samus Returns producer en Metroid franchise co-creator, Yoshio Sakamoto vertelt in een interview met Game Rant dat er momenteel geen plannen zijn voor andere Metroid remakes:

It really depends on the reasons you have for undertaking such a challenge, whether there’s a need for it, and your own motivation, but at the moment I have no plans for another remake. I think we need to spend time considering whether fans are only wanting remakes going forward, and what that might mean.

Dus als genoeg fans genoeg Samus Returns voor 2DS en 3DS kopen, kunnen later eventuele remakes nog opduiken. Momenteel is Metroid Prime 4 in de maak voor de Nintendo Switch, waar we eigenlijk nog helemaal niets van weten, behalve één plaatje...





Rondspringen met hippe hoedjes in A Hat in Time

Een Hat in Time is een hippe 3D platformer, geïnspireerd door eerdere 3D-platformers van de Nintendo 64 en de Nintendo GameCube. Voornamelijk door games zoals Super Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie en Super Mario Sunshine. Het spel kreeg een flinke boost via een Kickstarter campaign en binnen 2 dagen was het startdoel van geld al verdubbeld. Het eindresultaat: 9169 backers met een totaal bedrag van $296.360. De review copies zijn al uitgedeeld en sommige reviewers/YouTubers mogen al wat gameplay tonen van het spel. Check hieronder 20 minuten gameplay van World 2, maar pas op voor eventuele spoilers.

A Hat in Time heeft een wereldwijde release en komt 5 oktober uit voor PS4, Xbox One, PC en MacOS.





Dol gedoe in YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters launch trailer

YO-KAI WATCH, het enige wat ik ervan af weet is dat het een beetje lijkt op Pokémon. Dus meer informatie van de game laat ik aan Nintendo over:

Get wicked and complete the ultimate YO-KAI WATCH™ experience. The strange but friendly troublemakers, Yo-kai, are back in a time-traveling adventure, and this time their mysterious world is packed with new exclusive quests, Wicked Yo-kai to befriend, new areas to explore, and a revamped Blasters action co-op mode* featuring new bosses.

Ja, dat dus. De game is nu uit voor alle 2DS en 3DS systemen en heeft daarbij een dolle launch trailer gekregen met funky muziek.





Dan zijn we weer aangekomen bij het einde van deze nachtwacht! Vergeet dit niet te liken, abonneren en het te delen met al je vrie- oh wacht, ik bedoel, eh, fijne maandag verder! En vergeet niet, oktober wordt een topmaand voor gamers!