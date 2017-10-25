Goedemorgen! Vandaag in de nachtwacht: Injustice 2 komt naar PC, een demo van South Park: The Fractured But Whole, ontwikkeling voor Battleborn en LEGO Dimensions op stop gezet, meer info over de Frozen Wilds DLC van Horizon en meer!

Injustice 2 komt naar de PC

Goed nieuws voor fans van superhelden! Injustice 2 is aangekondigd voor PC, inclusief een datum voor de open beta. De open beta gaat 25 oktober al van start op Steam, maar Warner Bros. & NetherRealm Studios hebben de exacte release datum nog niet bekend gemaakt. Het voorgaande deel is al sinds 2013 op Steam beschikbaar, dus het was alleen nog de vraag wanneer het vervolg zou arriveren. Zodra de release datum bekend is, laten wij het je weten.





South Park: The Fractured But Whole krijgt demo van één uur

Zijn Injustice superhelden iets te serieus voor je? Mooi, want South Park is in gevaar en heeft meer superhelden nodig. Daarom heeft Ubisoft besloten om een demo van één uur te releasen voor PS4 en Xbox One. Zo kan je 'm eerst even uit proberen mocht je het nog niet zeker weten of je het spel wilt kopen. Ben je na één uur nog niet overtuigd, kan je de review van Wouter nog altijd even doorlezen.

Weet je nog niet goed hoe de combat in elkaar zit? Don't worry, we've got you covered:





Battleborn zegt vaarwel met haar laatste update

Ontwikkelaar Gearbox heeft van alles geprobeerd, maar helaas is Battleborn niet sterk genoeg om op haar eigen benen te staan. Voorheen werd Battleborn al free-to-play gemaakt, maar zelfs dat kon de game niet redden. De laatste update bevat nieuwe skins, taunts, finishers, bug fixes en "skill damage growth formulas". Gearbox legt uit:

This should eliminate some esoteric power dynamics as players level and allow augments and mutations to be the source of power spikes as well as early/mid/late-game differences in character strength. This effort also resulted in a number of bug fixes for skills that scaled incorrectly.

De game blijft wel bestaan, maar krijgt voorlopig dus geen updates meer. De gemiddelde player count van afgelopen maand is 54,5... Vaarwel, support voor Battleborn!





Ook krijgt LEGO Dimensions geen nieuwe content meer

Helaas is Battleborn niet de enige game waar geen nieuwe content meer voor komt, want Warner Bros. heeft bevestigd dat ze geen nieuwe meer maken voor LEGO Dimensions. De oorspronkelijke belofte was dat ze 3 jaar lang de game zouden voorzien van nieuwe content, maar WB besluit een jaartje eerder te stoppen. TT Games zal geen nieuwe expansion packs meer maken, maar de service en de klantenservice blijven wel online... Vaarwel, nieuwe content voor LEGO Dimensions, ook jij krijgt een afscheidskusje.





Metal Gear Surive wordt morgen onthuld

Het bleef even stil qua nieuws van Metal Gear, maar gelukkig plaatste het officiële Twitter account van Metal Gear de volgende tweet:

Nou, kort en krachtig laten we maar zeggen. Morgen vindt de onhulling plaats van Metal Gear Survive. Wat al bekend is, is dat het een survival action-adventure genre wordt met een open world, inclusief een co-op multiplayer mode. Het wordt de eerste Metal Gear game sinds het vertrek van the legend Hideo Kojima in eind 2015. Het verhaal zal zich afspelen tussen Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes en Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Het spel is momenteel in ontwikkeling voor PS4, Xbox One en PC.





Hitman krijgt Game of the Year edition

De Hitman reboot genaamd 'Hitman' krijgt een Game of the Year edition. Het spel werd voorheen in episodes gereleased, maar nu brengt IO Interactive een complete bundle inclusief nieuwe extra's. De GOTY edition bevat het complete eerste seizoen, de nieuwe Patient Zero campaign, nieuwe Escalation contracts, nieuwe wapens, nieuwe pakken, nieuwe challenges, verbeteringen aan bestaande features en nieuwe lighting enhancements. Ook komen er gratis aanpassingen voor alle Hitman spelers, inclusief de 'normale' editie. De volledige lijst met aanpassingen en de aankondigings trailer vind je hieronder.

Complete lijst met content van de Game of the Year Edition:

Hitman: The Complete First Season

Patient Zero Campaign

Clown Suit and themed weapon : Corky the Clown is back! This fan-favourite from Blood Money returns in Hitman and his red wig, colourful socks and giant shoes look better than ever! Not only does the clown suit look great, but it's the only way to carry his signature weapon without attracting attention. A New Bat will trigger custom sound and visual effects every time it is used.

: Corky the Clown is back! This fan-favourite from Blood Money returns in Hitman and his red wig, colourful socks and giant shoes look better than ever! Not only does the clown suit look great, but it's the only way to carry his signature weapon without attracting attention. A New Bat will trigger custom sound and visual effects every time it is used. Raven Suit and themed weapon: Where tactical meets practical and stylish, you'll find the Raven Suit. This is the perfect choice for Agent 47's sniper operations. The Raven Suit is black and charcoal with the finest gloves and pockets for every tool. The Sieger 300 Ghost is a unique ICA variant of the Sieger 300 and the all-black rifle perfectly matches the Raven Suit for high-precision, high-damage long-range engagements. It's got a supressor, an extended scope with four levels of zoom and the Marksman perk, which allows you to improve your aim and slow time.

Where tactical meets practical and stylish, you'll find the Raven Suit. This is the perfect choice for Agent 47's sniper operations. The Raven Suit is black and charcoal with the finest gloves and pockets for every tool. The Sieger 300 Ghost is a unique ICA variant of the Sieger 300 and the all-black rifle perfectly matches the Raven Suit for high-precision, high-damage long-range engagements. It's got a supressor, an extended scope with four levels of zoom and the Marksman perk, which allows you to improve your aim and slow time. Cowboy Suit and themed weapon: The Cowboy suit is steel blue on patriotic white and comes complete with a beautiful set of albino alligator boots, sunglasses and a cowboy hat as pure as Colorado snow. Naturally, the belt buckle is the size of your fist. Accompanying this suit is The Striker; a magnum pistol that packs one hell of a punch. Not only does it have increased damage at all ranges, it also knocks back targets and has piercing rounds.

The Cowboy suit is steel blue on patriotic white and comes complete with a beautiful set of albino alligator boots, sunglasses and a cowboy hat as pure as Colorado snow. Naturally, the belt buckle is the size of your fist. Accompanying this suit is The Striker; a magnum pistol that packs one hell of a punch. Not only does it have increased damage at all ranges, it also knocks back targets and has piercing rounds. Three themed Escalation Contracts: We've created a new Escalation Contract for each new weapon/suit combination. You'll be dressing in each new suit and using each new weapon as you complete Escalation Contracts with some brand new complications based on some new gameplay mechanics. We've themed these new features with each suit to make for some unique experiences. Each Escalation comes with a new starting location unique to that Contract and all of the Escalations are made up of three stages, so expect the challenge to ramp up quickly--one of the Escalations reaches seven targets, something we've never done before in this game. Completing each Escalation Contract will unlock the corresponding weapon to be used in all locations across the entire game, which means that Clown Only, Striker Only runs are now possible.

Gratis aanpassingen voor alle spelers:

A redesigned UI with a new colour scheme and visual style: A fresh new look across the board and re-organised menus to make it easier to find what you're looking for.

A fresh new look across the board and re-organised menus to make it easier to find what you're looking for. New Contracts Mode features: 'Trending' helps you find the most popular contracts, making sure you can easily find a new challenge. We're also adding 10 'Conditions' that will add huge depth to Contracts Mode, such as restricting disguise changes or requiring players to use a specific exit. Anyone who creates a contract will be able to toggle these conditions to set a more defined challenge for their contract.

Major lighting improvements to all missions: New colour grading, readjusted HDR adaptation rules and re-designed skyboxes mean that our locations look more vivid, vibrant and lifelike.

New colour grading, readjusted HDR adaptation rules and re-designed skyboxes mean that our locations look more vivid, vibrant and lifelike. Commemorative Elusive Target Unlock: If you played any of the Elusive Targets we released during Season One, we're giving you an in-game coin to commemorate your progress and thank you for your support.

If you played any of the Elusive Targets we released during Season One, we're giving you an in-game coin to commemorate your progress and thank you for your support. Xbox One X Enhancements: A whole host of enhancements are on the way for Xbox One X owners, including options for native 4K and a higher framerate. Specific details to come in a Xbox-specific blog post.

A whole host of enhancements are on the way for Xbox One X owners, including options for native 4K and a higher framerate. Specific details to come in a Xbox-specific blog post. Tobii Eye Tracking support for PC: Enhance your killer instincts with Dynamic Light Adaptation, Extended View and a new special feature added specifically for Hitman. Find more details here.

Enhance your killer instincts with Dynamic Light Adaptation, Extended View and a new special feature added specifically for Hitman. Find more details here. Various fixes and improvements: Full release notes will be published closer to 7 November. That should be enough time to start thinking about your default loadout for each location.





BattleNet heeft nieuwe update met social features

De launcher voor Blizzard games (en Destiny 2 voor PC) heeft een nieuwe update gekregen. Zo voegt de update nieuwe social features toe, waaronder een verbeterde chat functie, groepen, profielen, avatars, een nieuw gifting systeem en meer. Met het nieuwe gifting systeem kan je al je vrienden kadotjes sturen vanuit de Blizzard Shop, waaronder Overwatch lootboxes en Hearthstone pakjes. Om deze update te vieren, geeft Blizzard iedereen een gratis Hearthstone pakje, is dat nou niet lief? Deze verrassing kun je vinden onder het 'gifts' tabje.

Oh, over Hearhstone gesproken, de update die Tingle vorige week met ons deelde is nu live. Hierin dus wederom gratis pakjes, een nieuwe Halloween tavern brawl en gratis arena tickets voor het nieuwe dual class arena systeem. Veel gratis shit dus.





Meer info over de Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds DLC

In een interview met Official PlayStation Magazine UK, vertelt lead writer Ben McCaw het volgende over de (Breath of the) Frozen Wilds DLC:

What we’re seeing in the DLC is a border zone between the Carja and the Banuk, it’s a disputed territory, it’s a very dangerous territory. It’s also primarily inhabited by the Banuk, so there’s been a lot of back and forth and warfare between the Carja and the Banuk, who have kind of settled into this area. With writing The Frozen Wilds we wanted to do all the things that the main game did. So we wanted to provide a new area, a new culture, but we also wanted to give Aloy relationships to delve into and ultimately a storyline that does what a lot of other quests in the game do.



Hoewel het nieuwe gebied een stuk gevaarlijker is, is het niet een post-game update, ondanks de verhoogde level cap van 50 naar 60. Lead quest designer David Ford zegt dat de Frozen Wilds meer een mid-to-end game level van difficulty heeft. De spelers kunnen ook aan de slag met nieuwe skills en wapens.

We consider it to be more of a mid-to-end game in terms of the difficulty set.

We focused on some quality of life improvements in the new skills and also added a little bit of a pizzazz. There are some cool new skills that add some new combat dimensions and some new ways to interact with machines. We have both upgraded versions of weapons you’ve seen in the past and we’ve some brand new weapons which explore some different ways of fighting. We’ve been experimenting with some tweaks on the game’s systems and we think they’re a lot of fun to play with.

The Frozen Wilds DLC komt op 7 november uit en kost €19,99, voor PS+ leden zal de DLC maar €17,99 kosten.





The Evil Within 2 heeft verborgen first person mode

The Evil Within 2 is uit en onze Simon is er erg tevreden over (zijn volledige review lees je hier):

The Evil Within 2 verruilt benauwde survival horror voor een meer open actiegame in een fucked up speeltuin. Dat is spelenderwijs genieten tot op het bot, maar te vergezochte plotelementen en een niet geweldig script, zorgen ervoor dat deze game niet de next-level klassieker is die het had kunnen zijn.

Het is een third person game, maar de PC versie blijkt een verborgen first person mode te hebben. De first person mode kan je aanzetten via de console commands met het typen van 'pl_FPS 1'. Ondanks dat het niet de "echte" manier is om de game te spelen, ziet het er wel cool uit. Om de in-game console aan te zetten, doe je het volgende:

Maak een snelkoppeling op je bureaublad en voeg dit toe: +com_allowconsole 1

Start de game op vanuit de snelkoppeling

Eenmaal in het spel, druk op de insert knop om de console tevoorschijn te toveren

Om de first person mode te activeren, typ dan pl_FPS 1

Speel je de game niet op PC maar wil je toch even zien hoe dit er dan uit ziet? Check dan even hieronder een video met hoe dit eruit ziet.





Volgende World of Warcraft expansion gelekt?

Voorheen zijn er bepaalde armor sets gevonden in de PTR wat verwijst naar 'Kul Tiras Quest'. Op deze armor sets zijn ook stukken van wereldkaarten zichtbaar. Nu is er een nieuwe afbeelding opgedoken op het internet wat wellicht de volgende expansion van World of Warcraft kan zijn, genaamd 'Tides of Vengeance'. Neem dit nieuws wel met een grote korrel zout, aangezien er vaker "leaks" plaats vinden op het internet wat fotosoeps zijn. Kijk maar hoe geloofwaardig jij het er uit vindt zien.





Nieuwe 'Day of the Devs' Humble Bundle

Ondanks dat Humble Bundle is overgenomen door IGN, gaan de bundels gewoon verder. De nieuwe bundel heet 'Humble Day of the Devs 2017 Bundle' en bevat de volgende games:

De 'pay what you want' catagorie ($1+ voor Steam keys):

TumbleSeed

Grim Fandago Remastered (+ soundtrack als bonus)

Loot Rascals

De 'pay more than avarage' catagorie:

ABZU

Flinthook

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

De 'pay $9 or more' catagorie:

Full Throttle Remastered

Everything

Days of the Dev VIP ticket

$2 Humble Wallet Credit, exclusief voor Humble Bundle Monthly leden

Bekijk hier bundel als je interesse hebt!





