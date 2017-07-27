Het was wel te raden. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is opnieuw in de aanbieding. Dit maal met alle DLC voor net iets meer dan 20 euro. Verder een klein lijstje met deals, maar klein is fijn en te groot doet pijn.

PC

Fysiek

Fifa 17 van € 29,90, voor € 22,50

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Limited Edition € 26,50

Mass Effect Andromeda € 28,99



Digitaal

Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines van € 4,99, voor € 0,74

Commandos: Beyond the Call of Duty van € 4,99, voor € 0,74

Commandos 2: Men of Courage van € 4,99, voor € 0,74

Brothers - A tale of two Sons 90% korting, nu €1,49

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams van € 17,99, voor € 1,79

Grim Fandango van € 14,99, voor € 2,99

Just Cause 2 van € 9,99, voor € 2,99

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition van € 19,99, voor € 3,99

Papers, please 50% korting, nu €4,49

Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword van € 24,99, voor € 6,24

Sid Meier's Civilization® IV van € 24,99, voor € 6,24

Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Colonization van € 24,99, voor € 6,24

Doom van € 29,99, voor € 14,99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution van € 29,99, voor € 7,49

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst van € 29,99, voor € 7,49

Just Cause 3 van € 49,99, voor € 9,99

Just Cause 3 Sky Fortress DLC van € 11,99, voor € 2,99

Just Cause™ 3 DLC: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass van € 24,99, voor € 6,24

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 van € 29,99, voor € 10,19

WWE 2k17 van € 49,99, voor € 14,99

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun van € 39,99, voor € 27,99

INSIDE 40% korting, nu €11,99





Humble Bundle

Deze week de Saints Row Humble Bundle!

Tier 1 - Vanaf $1

-Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete

-Deadlight: Director's cut

-Homefront

-Saints Row 2



Tier 2 - Vanaf het gemiddelde (nu op $3.99)

-Saints Row 3

-Saints row - Gat Out of Hell

-Mighty No. 9

-Killer is dead

-TBA



Tier 3 - Vanaf $15

-Homefront: The Revolution

-Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition

-Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package

-Saint's Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack



Tier 4 - Vanaf $75

-Agents of Mayhem





PlayStation 4

Root Letter van € 30,88, voor € 17,99

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition € 21,99

Battlefield 1 € 24,99

World of Final Fantasy € 23,99

Mass Effect: Andromeda € 28,99

Fifa 17 van € 36,99, voor € 29,99





Xbox One

Fysiek

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition € 21,99

Battlefield 1 € 24,99

Fifa 17 van € 33,33 voor € 27,50

Mass Effect Andromeda € 28,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Limited Edition van € 36,98, voor € 29,00



Digitaal via Xbox Live

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders 70% korting, nu € 6,00

Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% korting, nu GRATIS

Blood Bowl 2 67% korting, nu € 13,20

EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition 75% korting, nu € 12,50

EA SPORTS UFC 2 75% korting, nu € 10,00

Moto Racer 4 70% korting, nu € 12,00

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 60% korting, nu € 7,99

Yesterday Origins 70% korting, nu € 12,00



Bart Smit en Intertoys

Intertoys: 20% korting op controller bij aanschaf Xbox One

Bartsmit: 20% korting op controller bij aanschaf Xbox One + 40% korting op Live-kaart (3 maanden)