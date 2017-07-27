Voor de honderdste keer The Witcher 3 in de aanbieding en meer - de DealderdagVoor de honderdste keer The Witcher 3 en meer - de Dealderdag 2017-07-27T11:55:00 2017-07-27T11:58:06
Zoals altijd een bedankje aan onze grote vrienden van Budgetgaming voor het samenstellen van de lijst!
PC
Fysiek
Fifa 17 van € 29,90, voor € 22,50
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Limited Edition € 26,50
Mass Effect Andromeda € 28,99
Digitaal
Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines van € 4,99, voor € 0,74
Commandos: Beyond the Call of Duty van € 4,99, voor € 0,74
Commandos 2: Men of Courage van € 4,99, voor € 0,74
Brothers - A tale of two Sons 90% korting, nu €1,49
Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams van € 17,99, voor € 1,79
Grim Fandango van € 14,99, voor € 2,99
Just Cause 2 van € 9,99, voor € 2,99
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition van € 19,99, voor € 3,99
Papers, please 50% korting, nu €4,49
Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword van € 24,99, voor € 6,24
Sid Meier's Civilization® IV van € 24,99, voor € 6,24
Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Colonization van € 24,99, voor € 6,24
Doom van € 29,99, voor € 14,99
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution van € 29,99, voor € 7,49
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst van € 29,99, voor € 7,49
Just Cause 3 van € 49,99, voor € 9,99
Just Cause 3 Sky Fortress DLC van € 11,99, voor € 2,99
Just Cause™ 3 DLC: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass van € 24,99, voor € 6,24
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 van € 29,99, voor € 10,19
WWE 2k17 van € 49,99, voor € 14,99
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun van € 39,99, voor € 27,99
INSIDE 40% korting, nu €11,99
Humble Bundle
Deze week de Saints Row Humble Bundle!
Tier 1 - Vanaf $1
-Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete
-Deadlight: Director's cut
-Homefront
-Saints Row 2
Tier 2 - Vanaf het gemiddelde (nu op $3.99)
-Saints Row 3
-Saints row - Gat Out of Hell
-Mighty No. 9
-Killer is dead
-TBA
Tier 3 - Vanaf $15
-Homefront: The Revolution
-Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
-Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
-Saint's Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
Tier 4 - Vanaf $75
-Agents of Mayhem
PlayStation 4
Root Letter van € 30,88, voor € 17,99
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition € 21,99
Battlefield 1 € 24,99
World of Final Fantasy € 23,99
Mass Effect: Andromeda € 28,99
Fifa 17 van € 36,99, voor € 29,99
Xbox One
Fysiek
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition € 21,99
Battlefield 1 € 24,99
Fifa 17 van € 33,33 voor € 27,50
Mass Effect Andromeda € 28,99
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Limited Edition van € 36,98, voor € 29,00
Digitaal via Xbox Live
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders 70% korting, nu € 6,00
Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% korting, nu GRATIS
Blood Bowl 2 67% korting, nu € 13,20
EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition 75% korting, nu € 12,50
EA SPORTS UFC 2 75% korting, nu € 10,00
Moto Racer 4 70% korting, nu € 12,00
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 60% korting, nu € 7,99
Yesterday Origins 70% korting, nu € 12,00
Check hier voor alle Xbox-deals!
Bart Smit en Intertoys
Intertoys: 20% korting op controller bij aanschaf Xbox One
Bartsmit: 20% korting op controller bij aanschaf Xbox One + 40% korting op Live-kaart (3 maanden)
REACTIES (1)