The Last of Us Remastered, Nioh en heel veel LEGO Dimensions packs - de Dealderdag 2017-08-03
Bedankt aan Budgetgaming dat ze weer de tijd hebben genomen een lijstje voor ons te maken!
PC
Fysiek:
Mafia III € 17,94
XCOM 2 van € 42,99, voor € 18,99
Digitale deals
Overlord van € 4,99, voor € 1,24
Overlord II van € 8,99, voor € 2,24
Trine 2 Complete Story van € 16,99, voor € 2,54
Anno 1404 van € 9,99, voor € 3,39
Anno 1404: Venice van € 9,99, voor € 3,39
Tales of Symphonia van € 19,99, voor € 4,99
Grid 2 van € 24,99, voor € 6,24
Tales of Zestiria van € 49,99, voor € 12,49
Slime Ranger van € 19,99, voor € 13,39 (dinsdag uitgekomen)
What Remains of Edith Finch € 19,99, voor € 13,39
Anno 2205 van € 39,99, voor € 19,99
Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun van € 39,99, voor € 27,99
Tales of Berseria van € 49,99, voor € 29,99
PS4
Accessoires (ook voor Xbox One /PC)
Gioteck FL-400 Wireless RF Stereo Headset Zwart/Blauw van € 109,-, voor € 23,40
Games
Ether One € 9,94
Anima: Gate of Memories € 16,90
Mafia III € 16,95
XCOM 2 nu slechts € 18,99
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 € 24,00
WipEout Omega Collection van € 39,99, voor € 26,50
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Explorer's Edition € 29,99
Skylanders: Imaginators Starter Pack Crash Bandicoot Edition van € 89,99, voor € 32,50
Skylanders: Imaginators Starter Pack Dark Edition van € 89,99, voor € 32,50
Tekken 7 Collector’s Edition van € 149,- voor € 99,00
Digitale deals via de PSN Store:
The Last of Us Remastered – van €39,99 voor €19,99
Gravity Rush 2 – van €39,99 voor €24,99
Sniper Elite 4 – van €69,99 voor €29,99
NioH – van €59,99 voor €34,99
Xbox One
Fysieke games
Final Fantasy Type-0 HD € 9,95
Final Fantasy Type-0 HD Steelbook Limited Edition € 13,95
Screamride € 12,93
Little Nightmares - Day One Edition van € 21,93, voor € 15,00
Dreamfall Chapters € 18,99
XCOM 2 nu € 19,94
Tekken 7 Collector’s Edition van € 111,- voor € 89,95
Digitale deals via Xbox Live
Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth* Add-On nu gratis
INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle* 50% korting, nu € 15,00
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 20% korting, nu € 11,99
Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* 67% korting, nu € 33,00
Zie hier voor alle Xbox Live deals van deze week
Nintendo 3DS
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D van € 16,99
50% korting op diverse Lego Dimensions packs
Benny Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71214) €3.99
Wonder Woman Fun Pack (Dimensions)(71209) €7.99
Fantastic Beasts Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71257) €7,99
Sonic the Hedgehog Level Pack (Dimensions) (71244) €16.49
Goonies Level Pack (Dimensions) (71267) €16,49
Starter Pack PlayStation 3 (Dimensions) (71170) €19.99
Starter Pack Xbox 360 (Dimensions) (71170) €19.99
Gremlins Team Pakket (Dimensions) (71256) €13.99
LEGO City Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71266) €7.99
Harry Potter Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71348) €7.99
Harry Potter Team Pack €13.99
Knight Rider Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71286) €7.99
Excalibur Batman Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71344) €7.99
Tina Goldstein Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71257) €7.99
Bane Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71240) €7.99
Ghostbusters Story Pack (Dimensions) (71242) €24.99
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Story Pack (Dimensions) (71253) €24.99
