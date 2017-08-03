The Last of Us Remastered, Nioh en heel veel LEGO Dimensions packs - de Dealderdag 

The Last of Us Remastered, Nioh en heel veel LEGO Dimensions packs - de Dealderdag 2017-08-03T11:55:53
  • 03 08 2017
Het is weer zover: zoals elke week ook vandaag een lekkere grote lijst met deals. Nu onder andere The Last of Us Remastered voor maar €19,99, diverse LEGO Dimensions packs met 50% korting, XCOM 2 voor €18,99 en Nioh voor €34,99. Jij weet wel wat je deze vakantie gaat doen...

Bedankt aan Budgetgaming dat ze weer de tijd hebben genomen een lijstje voor ons te maken!
   

PC

Fysiek:

Mafia III € 17,94

XCOM 2 van € 42,99, voor € 18,99
   

Digitale deals

Overlord van € 4,99, voor € 1,24

Overlord II van € 8,99, voor € 2,24

Trine 2 Complete Story van € 16,99, voor € 2,54

Anno 1404 van € 9,99, voor € 3,39

Anno 1404: Venice van € 9,99, voor € 3,39

Tales of Symphonia van € 19,99, voor € 4,99

Grid 2 van € 24,99, voor € 6,24

Tales of Zestiria van € 49,99, voor € 12,49

Slime Ranger van € 19,99, voor € 13,39 (dinsdag uitgekomen)

What Remains of Edith Finch € 19,99, voor € 13,39

Anno 2205 van € 39,99, voor € 19,99

Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun van € 39,99, voor € 27,99

Tales of Berseria van € 49,99, voor € 29,99
   

PS4

Accessoires (ook voor Xbox One /PC)

Gioteck FL-400 Wireless RF Stereo Headset Zwart/Blauw van € 109,-, voor € 23,40
  

Games

Ether One € 9,94

Anima: Gate of Memories € 16,90

Mafia III € 16,95

XCOM 2 nu slechts € 18,99

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 € 24,00

WipEout Omega Collection van € 39,99, voor € 26,50

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 Explorer's Edition € 29,99

Skylanders: Imaginators Starter Pack Crash Bandicoot Edition van € 89,99, voor € 32,50

Skylanders: Imaginators Starter Pack Dark Edition van € 89,99, voor € 32,50

Tekken 7 Collector’s Edition van € 149,- voor € 99,00
   

Digitale deals via de PSN Store:

The Last of Us Remastered – van €39,99 voor €19,99

Gravity Rush 2 – van €39,99 voor €24,99

Sniper Elite 4 – van €69,99 voor €29,99

NioH – van €59,99 voor €34,99

Meer PSN Store deals
  

Xbox One

Fysieke games

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD € 9,95

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD Steelbook Limited Edition € 13,95

Screamride € 12,93

Little Nightmares - Day One Edition van € 21,93, voor € 15,00

Dreamfall Chapters € 18,99

XCOM 2 nu € 19,94

Tekken 7 Collector’s Edition van € 111,- voor € 89,95
  

Digitale deals via Xbox Live

Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth* Add-On nu gratis

INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle* 50% korting, nu € 15,00

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 20% korting, nu € 11,99

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* 67% korting, nu € 33,00

 Zie hier voor alle Xbox Live deals van deze week 
  

Nintendo 3DS

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D van € 16,99
  

50% korting op diverse Lego Dimensions packs

Benny Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71214) €3.99

Wonder Woman Fun Pack (Dimensions)(71209) €7.99

Fantastic Beasts Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71257) €7,99

Sonic the Hedgehog Level Pack (Dimensions) (71244) €16.49

Goonies Level Pack (Dimensions) (71267) €16,49

Starter Pack PlayStation 3 (Dimensions) (71170) €19.99

Starter Pack Xbox 360 (Dimensions) (71170) €19.99

Gremlins Team Pakket (Dimensions) (71256) €13.99

LEGO City Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71266) €7.99

Harry Potter Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71348) €7.99

Harry Potter Team Pack €13.99

Knight Rider Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71286) €7.99

Excalibur Batman Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71344) €7.99

Tina Goldstein Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71257) €7.99

Bane Fun Pack (Dimensions) (71240) €7.99

Ghostbusters Story Pack (Dimensions) (71242) €24.99

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Story Pack (Dimensions) (71253) €24.99

