The BioShock Collection, Dark Souls 3, DLC van The Witcher 3 en meer - De Dealderdag 

The BioShock Collection, Dark Souls 3, DLC van The Witcher 3 en meer - De DealderdagThe BioShock Collection, Dark Souls 3, DLC van The Witcher 3 en meer - De Dealderdag 2017-08-31T09:24:24 2017-08-31T10:07:16
Thanks Budgetgaming dat jullie weer de tijd hebben genomen om deze lijst voor ons in elkaar te flansen.
PC
Obscure van € 6,99, voor € 1,74
Goat Simulator van € 9,99, voor € 1,99
Obscure 2 van € 9,99, voor € 2,49
Amnesia The Dark Descent van € 19,99, voor € 2,99
The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone DLC € 4,99
The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine DLC € 9,99
Arma 3 van € 34,99, voor € 11,89
Little Nightmares van € 19,99, voor € 11,99
XCOM 2 € 19,99
Star Trek Bridge Crew van € 49,99, voor € 24,99
Civilization VI (fysiek exemplaar) van €45,99, voor € 25
Nieuwe Humble Bundle
Vandaag is er weer een nieuwe Humble Bundle uitgebracht, namelijk de The Humble Jumbo Bundle 9.
$1 of meer:
- The Flame in the Flood
- Infested Planet
- Human: Fall Flat
Betaal het gemiddelde of meer: (op dit moment $4,49)
- Verdun
- Samorost 3
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide + Drachenfels DLC and Razorfang Poison Item
- Later komen er nog extra games bij
$10 of meer:
- American Truck Simulator
Bonus:
- The Flame in the Flood Soundtrack
- 10% off Humble Monthly for New Subscribers
- Samorost 3 Soundtrack
PS4
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain van € 22,00, voor € 15,00
Micro Machines World Series € 16,25
Street Fighter V € 19,99
Street Fighter V Steelbook van € 31,94, voor € 21,99
Titanfall 2 € 23,95
Bioshock: The Collection van € 29, voor € 25
Dark Souls III € 25,00
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Was € 44,49, nu € 25
Prey € 25,00
The Last of Us Remastered Was € 33,95, nu € 25
Watch Dogs 2 Van € 33,99, voor € 25
Resident Evil 7 € 29,99 (PSN Store deal of the week)
3DS
Pokemon Moon Was € 33,99, nu € 25
Pokemon Sun Was € 33,99, nu € 25
Xbox One
Fysiek
Micro Machines World Series € 16,25
Titanfall 2 € 19,99
Bioshock: The Collection van € 29, voor € 25
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Was € 44,49, nu € 25
Prey € 25,00
Watch Dogs 2 Van € 33,99, voor € 25
Xbox Live
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 60% korting, nu € 16,00
Goat MMO Simulator* Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,65
Goat Simulator: GoatZ* Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,65
Goat Simulator: PAYDAY* Add-On 60% korting, nu € 2
Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space* Add-On 35% korting, nu € 3,24
Zie hier voor nog meer deals: https://www.budgetgaming.nl/nieuws/4954/xbox-live-deals-35:-assassin04896s-creed,-goat-simulator.html
Xbox 360 Xbox Live
Assassin’s Creed 75% korting, nu € 2,49
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood 75% korting, nu € 2,49
Assassin’s Creed III 75% korting, nu € 2,49
Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass Add-On 67% korting, nu € 9,40
Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13
Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13
Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption Add-On 67% korting, nu € 2,50
Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack Add-On 67% korting, nu € 1,58
Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack Add-On 67% korting, nu € 3,13
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Arcade 67% korting, nu € 6,59
Assassin’s Creed Revelations 75% korting, nu € 2,49
Assassin’s Creed Rogue 67% korting, nu € 6,59
Bound by Flame* 75% korting, nu € 4,99
Zie hier voor nog meer deals: https://www.budgetgaming.nl/nieuws/4954/xbox-live-deals-35:-assassin04896s-creed,-goat-simulator.html
REACTIES (0)