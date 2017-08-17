Dishonored, The Witness en The Witcher 3 lekker afgeprijsd - de Dealderdag 

Daar zijn we weer hoor! Weer een week met Toffe deals. Met zo'n beetje alles van Fallout 4, Gears of War 4 en Dirt 4. Leuk hé, al die 4en.

Zoals iedere week bedanken we Budgetgaming hartelijk voor deze lijst.

PC

Fysiek

Micro Machines World Series van € 27,99, voor € 18,99

Digitaal

Costume Quest van € 9,99, voor € 1,99

Sim City 4 Deluxe € 2,49

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons van € 14,99, voor € 2,99

Football Manager 2017 van € 54,99, voor € 11,00

The Witness van € 36,99, voor € 12,58

Portal Knights van € 19,99, voor € 14,99

Darksiders Warmastered Edition van € 49,99, voor € 15,99

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition van € 49,99, voor € 15,99

MX vs ATV Reflex van €15,99

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition van € 79,99, voor € 15,99

Rime van € 34,99, voor € 23,44

No Man’s SKy van € 59,99, voor € 23,99

PS4

WipeOut Omega Collection € 22,50

Valkyria Revolution € 23,99

Syberia 3 € 24,99

Yooka Laylee € 24,99

Mass Effect: Andromeda € 28,99

Micro Machines World Series van € 27,99, voor € 18,99

The Surge van € 44,99, voor € 29,50

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception van € 41,99, voor € 29,49

Dirt 4 Day One Edition van € 51,99, voor € 44,99

PSN Store Deals

Alekhine’s Gun was €49,99, nu €9,99

Assetto Corsa was €49,99, nu €14,99*

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition was €24,99, nu €6,99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection was €59,99, nu €12,99

Carmageddon: Max Damage was €19,99, nu €7,99

Dishonored Definitive Edition was €39,99, nu €9,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was €69,99, nu €29,99

Evolve was €39,99, nu €4,99

Get Even was €29,99, nu €19,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience was €29,99, nu €11,99*

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was €29,99, nu €8,99*

Mighty No. 9 was €19,99, nu €4,99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song was €49,99, nu €14,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was €29,99, nu €14,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone was €9,99, nu €4,99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles was €23,99, nu €14,99

Zie voor alle PSN deals van deze week ook Budgetgaming.

2K Games Humble Bundle

Voor gamers met een Amerikaanse PSN account is er een 2K Games PS4 humble Bundle voor PS4 met o.a. Borderlands, Evolve en X-com:

Xbox One

Gears of War 4 € 16,94

Halo Wars 2 € 16,94

Micro Machines World Series van € 27,99, voor € 18,99

Valkyria Revolution € 23,99

NBA 2K17 € 23,99

The Surge van € 44,99, voor € 29,50

Dirt 4 Day One Edition van € 51,99, voor € 44,99

Xbox Live deals

Batman – The Telltale Series – The Complete Season* 60% korting, nu € 12,00

Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% korting, nu € 12,50

Battlefield Hardline Premium Add-On 75% korting, nu € 12,50

Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% korting, nu € 29,99

Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% korting, nu € 5,99

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% korting, nu € 2,99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% korting, nu € 14,99

Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% korting, nu € 11,99

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% korting, nu € 2,99

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% korting, nu € 2,99

Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 60% korting, nu € 12,00

The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% korting, nu € 5,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 30% korting, nu € 27,99

Zie voor alle Xbox Live deals van deze week ook Budgetgaming.