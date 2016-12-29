Alle releases van 2017 

We hebben nog geen dag van het nieuwe jaar gehad of we kunnen al honderd games aanwijzen die volgend jaar uitkomen. En het belooft een goed jaar te worden mensen, dat is een ding wat zeker is. Onder andere Mass Effect: Andromeda, de Nintendo Switch, Resident Evil 7 en Ghost Recon: Wildlands komen volgend jaar uit. Fernando heeft op een rijtje gezet welke games je allemaal hyped voor kan raken:

Januari

Het jaar begint goed met Resident Evil 7 (met een bekende eindbaas?) en een bundeling van alle Hitman episodes tot nu toe.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone (PS4) – 10 januari

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (PS4) – 12 januari

Rise & Shine (PC, Xbox One) – 13 januari

Pit People (PC, Xbox One) begin access – 13 januari

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (PS4, Vita) – 17 januari

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – 18 januari

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS) – 20 januari

Tales of Berseria (PC, PS4) – 24 januari voor PC, drie dagen later op PS4

Resident Evil 7 (PC, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One) – 24 januari

Memoranda (PC) – 25 januari

Conan Exiles – Steam Early Access (PC) – 31 januari

Disgaea 2 (PC) – 31 januari

Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers (PS4, Vita) – 31 januari

Divide (PS4) – 31 januari

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC (PS4) (30 dagen vroeger dan PC/Xbox One) – 31 januari

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 31 januari

Yakuza 0 (PS4) – januari 2017

Dual Universe (PC) – alpha in januari 2017





Februari

Meeste mensen die naar For Honor uitkijken zullen hem al in de beta en/of alpha hebben gespeeld. De volledige versie van Ubisofts co-op brawler is in februari gelukkig voor iedereen te spelen en wordt in deze maand vergezeld door onder andere Horizon Zero Dawn (Viva Hollanda!) en Sniper Elite 4.

Nights of Azure (PC) – 7 februari

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC) – 7 februari

Nioh (PS4) – 8 februari

For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 februari

Sniper Elite 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 februari

Halo Wars 2 (PC, Xbox One) – 21 februari

Lego Worlds (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21 februari

Ys Origin (PS4, Vita) – 21 februari

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – 28 februari

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 februari

Aaero (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – februari

Night in the Woods (PC) – februari





Maart

Maart wordt ongetwijfeld de maand van de Nintendo Switch! Nintendo gaat op een nog onbekende datum deze maand de Switch lanceren, samen met alle launchgames. Als Ninty niet jouw ding is komt er gelukkig nog een langverwacht product uit: Ghost Recon: Wildlands, de nieuwe Tom Clancy spin-off van Ubisoft.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 7 maart

Nier: Automata (PS4) – 10 maart

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – 14 maart

Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4) – 17 maart

Troll and I (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21 maart

Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – 24 maart

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 maart

MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – 28 maart

Nintendo Switch console launch – maart

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (PC, Xbox One) – maart

Routine (PC) – maart





Q1 / Begin 2017

Van deze games hebben we nog geen precieze datum, maar weten we wel dat ze begin 2017 uitkomen. Tekken 7 en South Park: The Fractured But Whole zijn zeker gamepjes om naar uit te kijken. Over Mass Effect: Andromeda weten we al het een en het ander, zo ook de releasedate van Q1 2017.

Outlast 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017/

The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4) – Q1 2017

Syberia 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Styx: Shards of Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Everspace – full release (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

The Wild Eight (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017

Black the Fall (PC, consoles) – Q1 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game – (PC) – begin 2017

Hollow Knight: Beneath and Beyond – (PC, Wii U) – begin 2017

NeuroVoider (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

The Division: DLC 3 Last Stand (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC) – begin 2017

Robo Recall(PC Oculus Rift) – begin 2017

Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Verdun – (Xbox One) – begin 2017

Strafe (PC, PS4) – begin 2016

Impact Winter (PC) – begin 2017

Victor Vran (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Tekken 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Blackwood Crossing (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017

Hand of Fate 2 (PC, PS4) – begin 2017

Megaton Rainfall (PS4, PSVR) – begin 2017

Old Time Hockey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017





April

April is nog even van ons verwijderd, dus veel games van bovenstaand lijstje zullen waarschijnlijk in dit lijstje terechtkomen. Vooralsnog weten we zeker dat onder andere Persona 5 en Yooka-LayLee uitkomen.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 april

Persona 5 (PS4) – 4 april

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 7 april

Yooka-Laylee (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 11 april

SUDA51’s The Silver Case remaster (PS4) – 21 april

Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PS4) – 29 april





Q2 / lente 2017

Conan Exiles – Xbox Game Preview (Xbox One) – lente 2017

Lego City Undercover (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – lente 2017

Little Nightmares (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017

Get Even (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017

Sonic Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017

Gorogoa (iOS, PC) – lente 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017

Toukiden 2 (PS4) – lente 2017

Cuphead (PC, Xbox One) – mid 2017

Celeste (PC, PS4) – mid 2017

Agony (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q2 2017

Arktika.1 (PC Oculus Rift) – Q2 2017

Gas Guzzlers Extreme – (PS4) – Q2 2017

Elite: Dangerous – (PS4) – Q2 2017

Valkyria Revolution – (PS4, Vita, Xbox One) – Q2 2017

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – (PC, PS4) – Q2 2017

Fallen Legion – (PS4, Vita) – first half 2017





De rest van het jaar

Nier: Automata, PaRappa the Rapper rematered, Patapon remaster, Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster, Sea of Thieves, Injustice 2, Days Gone, Prey... Er komt genoeg moois uit in de rest van het jaar. Ongetwijfeld weten we bij de E3 volgend jaar meer over de games en wanneer ze precies uitkomen.

Hello Neighbor (PC) – zomer 2017

Wipeout Omega Collection (PS4) – zomer 2017

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4) – zomer 2017

Berserk (Omega Force IP) (PC, PS4, Vita) – northern autumn 2017

Project Sonic (PC, PS4, Switch) – holiday 2017

Cultist Simulator (PC, tablets) – Halloween 2017

Rock of Ages 2 – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – winter 2017

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – second half 2017

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – late 2017

Scalebound (PC, Xbox One)

Ace Combat 7 (PS4, PSVR) – 2017

Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)

Agents of Mayhem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)

Detroit: Become Human (PS4)

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (PC)

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1-3 remasters) (PS4)

Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Frozen Synapse 2 (PC)

Frostpunk (PC)

Nier: Automata (PC)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Knack 2 (PS4)

Hellblade (PC, PS4)

The Culling full release (PC)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

Farpoint – (PSVR)

The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PC, iOS, Android)

LawBreakers (PC)



Rime (PC, PS4)

Hob (PC, PS4)

Neopolis (PC, PS4)

Vane (PS4)

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4)

LocoRoco Remastered (PS4)

Patapon Remastered (PS4)

Nex Machina (PS4)

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4)

Dreadnought (PC, PS4)

Full Throttle Remastered (PC, PS4)

Absolver (PC, PS4)

Move or Die (PS4)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Uncharted 4 standalone DLC) (PS4)

Windjammers (PS4, Vita)

Omen of Sorrow (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Games of Glory (PC, PS4)

Polybius (PS VR)

Below (PC, Xbox One)

Space Hulk: Deathwing (PS4, Xbox One)

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dauntless (PC)

Surf World Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile)

The Signal From Tölva (PC)

Nidhogg 2 (PC, PS4)

Dino Frontier (PS VR)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)

Osiris: New Dawn (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Lone Echo (PC, Oculus Rift)

State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One)

Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy (3DS)

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

Pyre (PC, PS4)

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Need for Speed title (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Rain World (PC, PS4)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dawn of War 3 (PC)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Seasons of Heaven (Switch)

Fe (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sea of Solitude (PC)

Days Gone (PS4)

Dark and Light – Steam Early Access (PC)

Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Phantom Dust Remaster (Xbox One)

Tokyo 42 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)

Death Stranding (PS4)

God of War (PS4)

Spider-Man game from Insomniac (PS4)

Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)

Doom VR (HTC Vive)

Quake Champions (PC)

Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Raiders of the Broken Planet (PC, PS4)

Prey (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4)

Sundered (PC, PS4)

Dragon Quest 11 (3DS, Switch, PS4) Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch)