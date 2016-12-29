Alle releases van 2017 

Alle releases van 2017Alle releases van 2017 2016-12-29T15:00:00 2016-12-29T15:00:12
Januari
Het jaar begint goed met Resident Evil 7 (met een bekende eindbaas?) en een bundeling van alle Hitman episodes tot nu toe.
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone (PS4) – 10 januari
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 (PS4) – 12 januari
Rise & Shine (PC, Xbox One) – 13 januari
Pit People (PC, Xbox One) begin access – 13 januari
Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (PS4, Vita) – 17 januari
Gravity Rush 2 (PS4) – 18 januari
Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS) – 20 januari
Tales of Berseria (PC, PS4) – 24 januari voor PC, drie dagen later op PS4
Resident Evil 7 (PC, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One) – 24 januari
Memoranda (PC) – 25 januari
Conan Exiles – Steam Early Access (PC) – 31 januari
Disgaea 2 (PC) – 31 januari
Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers (PS4, Vita) – 31 januari
Divide (PS4) – 31 januari
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC (PS4) (30 dagen vroeger dan PC/Xbox One) – 31 januari
Hitman: The Complete First Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 31 januari
Yakuza 0 (PS4) – januari 2017
Dual Universe (PC) – alpha in januari 2017
Februari
Meeste mensen die naar For Honor uitkijken zullen hem al in de beta en/of alpha hebben gespeeld. De volledige versie van Ubisofts co-op brawler is in februari gelukkig voor iedereen te spelen en wordt in deze maand vergezeld door onder andere Horizon Zero Dawn (Viva Hollanda!) en Sniper Elite 4.
Nights of Azure (PC) – 7 februari
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC) – 7 februari
Nioh (PS4) – 8 februari
For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 februari
Sniper Elite 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 februari
Halo Wars 2 (PC, Xbox One) – 21 februari
Lego Worlds (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21 februari
Ys Origin (PS4, Vita) – 21 februari
Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – 28 februari
Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 februari
Aaero (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – februari
Night in the Woods (PC) – februari
Maart
Maart wordt ongetwijfeld de maand van de Nintendo Switch! Nintendo gaat op een nog onbekende datum deze maand de Switch lanceren, samen met alle launchgames. Als Ninty niet jouw ding is komt er gelukkig nog een langverwacht product uit: Ghost Recon: Wildlands, de nieuwe Tom Clancy spin-off van Ubisoft.
Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 7 maart
Nier: Automata (PS4) – 10 maart
Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive) – 14 maart
Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4) – 17 maart
Troll and I (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21 maart
Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One) – 24 maart
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) – 28 maart
MLB The Show 17 (PS4) – 28 maart
Nintendo Switch console launch – maart
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (PC, Xbox One) – maart
Routine (PC) – maart
Q1 / Begin 2017
Van deze games hebben we nog geen precieze datum, maar weten we wel dat ze begin 2017 uitkomen. Tekken 7 en South Park: The Fractured But Whole zijn zeker gamepjes om naar uit te kijken. Over Mass Effect: Andromeda weten we al het een en het ander, zo ook de releasedate van Q1 2017.
Outlast 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017/
The Fall Part 2: Unbound (PS4) – Q1 2017
Syberia 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017
Styx: Shards of Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q1 2017
Everspace – full release (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017
The Wild Eight (PC, Xbox One) – Q1 2017
Black the Fall (PC, consoles) – Q1 2017
Friday the 13th: The Game – (PC) – begin 2017
Hollow Knight: Beneath and Beyond – (PC, Wii U) – begin 2017
NeuroVoider (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
The Division: DLC 3 Last Stand (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Mirage: Arcane Warfare (PC) – begin 2017
Robo Recall(PC Oculus Rift) – begin 2017
Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Verdun – (Xbox One) – begin 2017
Strafe (PC, PS4) – begin 2016
Impact Winter (PC) – begin 2017
Victor Vran (PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Tekken 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Blackwood Crossing (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
Hand of Fate 2 (PC, PS4) – begin 2017
Megaton Rainfall (PS4, PSVR) – begin 2017
Old Time Hockey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – begin 2017
April
April is nog even van ons verwijderd, dus veel games van bovenstaand lijstje zullen waarschijnlijk in dit lijstje terechtkomen. Vooralsnog weten we zeker dat onder andere Persona 5 en Yooka-LayLee uitkomen.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 april
Persona 5 (PS4) – 4 april
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 7 april
Yooka-Laylee (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 11 april
SUDA51’s The Silver Case remaster (PS4) – 21 april
Dragon Quest Heroes 2 (PS4) – 29 april
Q2 / lente 2017
Conan Exiles – Xbox Game Preview (Xbox One) – lente 2017
Lego City Undercover (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – lente 2017
Little Nightmares (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017
Get Even (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017
Sonic Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017
Gorogoa (iOS, PC) – lente 2017
What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – lente 2017
Toukiden 2 (PS4) – lente 2017
Cuphead (PC, Xbox One) – mid 2017
Celeste (PC, PS4) – mid 2017
Agony (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Q2 2017
Arktika.1 (PC Oculus Rift) – Q2 2017
Gas Guzzlers Extreme – (PS4) – Q2 2017
Elite: Dangerous – (PS4) – Q2 2017
Valkyria Revolution – (PS4, Vita, Xbox One) – Q2 2017
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – (PC, PS4) – Q2 2017
Fallen Legion – (PS4, Vita) – first half 2017
De rest van het jaar
Nier: Automata, PaRappa the Rapper rematered, Patapon remaster, Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster, Sea of Thieves, Injustice 2, Days Gone, Prey... Er komt genoeg moois uit in de rest van het jaar. Ongetwijfeld weten we bij de E3 volgend jaar meer over de games en wanneer ze precies uitkomen.
Hello Neighbor (PC) – zomer 2017
Wipeout Omega Collection (PS4) – zomer 2017
Yakuza Kiwami (PS4) – zomer 2017
Berserk (Omega Force IP) (PC, PS4, Vita) – northern autumn 2017
Project Sonic (PC, PS4, Switch) – holiday 2017
Cultist Simulator (PC, tablets) – Halloween 2017
Rock of Ages 2 – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – winter 2017
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – second half 2017
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – late 2017
Scalebound (PC, Xbox One)
Ace Combat 7 (PS4, PSVR) – 2017
Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)
Agents of Mayhem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Crackdown 3 (Xbox One)
Detroit: Become Human (PS4)
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (PC)
Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1-3 remasters) (PS4)
Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Frozen Synapse 2 (PC)
Frostpunk (PC)
Nier: Automata (PC)
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Knack 2 (PS4)
Hellblade (PC, PS4)
The Culling full release (PC)
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)
Farpoint – (PSVR)
The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PC, iOS, Android)
LawBreakers (PC)
Rime (PC, PS4)
Hob (PC, PS4)
Neopolis (PC, PS4)
Vane (PS4)
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (PS4)
LocoRoco Remastered (PS4)
Patapon Remastered (PS4)
Nex Machina (PS4)
Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4)
Dreadnought (PC, PS4)
Full Throttle Remastered (PC, PS4)
Absolver (PC, PS4)
Move or Die (PS4)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Uncharted 4 standalone DLC) (PS4)
Windjammers (PS4, Vita)
Omen of Sorrow (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Games of Glory (PC, PS4)
Polybius (PS VR)
Below (PC, Xbox One)
Space Hulk: Deathwing (PS4, Xbox One)
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Dauntless (PC)
Surf World Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile)
The Signal From Tölva (PC)
Nidhogg 2 (PC, PS4)
Dino Frontier (PS VR)
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4, Vita)
Osiris: New Dawn (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Lone Echo (PC, Oculus Rift)
State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One)
Lady Layton: The Millionaire Ariadone’s Conspiracy (3DS)
Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)
Pyre (PC, PS4)
Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
Need for Speed title (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Rain World (PC, PS4)
Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Dawn of War 3 (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
Seasons of Heaven (Switch)
Fe (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Sea of Solitude (PC)
Days Gone (PS4)
Dark and Light – Steam Early Access (PC)
Injustice 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
Phantom Dust Remaster (Xbox One)
Tokyo 42 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)
Death Stranding (PS4)
God of War (PS4)
Spider-Man game from Insomniac (PS4)
Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)
Doom VR (HTC Vive)
Quake Champions (PC)
Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Raiders of the Broken Planet (PC, PS4)
Prey (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PC, PS4)
Sundered (PC, PS4)
Dragon Quest 11 (3DS, Switch, PS4) Japan
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U, Switch)
